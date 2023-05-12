These Northern VA Pools Offer Day Passes

There are pools aplenty to choose from, many of which even offer day passes.

So if you don't want to dish out hundreds for a summer-long membership, here are some pools that will let you in just for the day. Some require proof of residency while others will provide passes to anyone, resident or not.

(Note: Most pools open Memorial Day but be sure to check websites for hours).

Stafford's Woodlands Pool And Splash Pad and Mark Lenzi Pool At Curtis Memorial Park:

County adults $5, non-county adults $7, county youth $4 and non-county youth $5.50. Monthly passes and punch cards are also available at discounted rates for county residents.

Fredericksburg's Buffet Pool:

All residents are free but out-of-towners costs are: Children 3 to 17 are $6, adults 18 to 54 are $8, and seniors are $6.

Arlington's Ocean Dunes Waterpark:

Non-holidays: Those 3.5 feet or more are $10.50, those under 3.5 feet are $8.50, as are those 55 and older. After 4 p.m. the price is $6.25.

Holidays: Those 3.5 feet or more are $13, everyone else is $11

Community's Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool in Fairfax County:

Entrance and reservations are free to all county residents.

Dale City Birchdale Pool, Triangle's Graham Park Pool, and Woodbridge's Hammill Mill Pool are all (click here for list).

Ages 2 and under: Free; Adults: $5; Youth (3-17): $4.75; Groups: $4.00; Seniors (60+): $4; After 4pm: $3; Non-Swimmer: $2; 20 Punch Pass: $80. Unclear if non-residents can swim.

Woodbridge's Veterans Park Pool & Waterslide:

Ages 2 and under: Free; Youth (3-17): $7.50; Adults: $7.75; Seniors (60+): $7.00; Non-Swimmer: $2; After 4 pm: $6.50 (All Ages); Group Discount (20+): $7.25; 10 visit punch pass: $65; 20 visit punch pass: $120

