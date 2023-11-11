Partly Cloudy 60°

Teen Charged As Adult For Murder Of 14-Year-Old On Northwest DC Corner

Police say that a 17-year-old shooting suspect will be tried as an adult for the murder of a teenager in Northwest DC.

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Lorenzo Thompson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed following an investigation into the early November shooting of 14-year-old Niko Estep, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Shortly before 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, officers were called to the corner of 14th Street and Fairmont Street NW, where there were reports of gunshots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they found Estep suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was rushed to an area hospital by first responders, where the Southeast DC resident later died from his injuries.

A second minor was also found in the area and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital. No motive for the shooting was provided by investigators.

On Friday, police announced that Thompson would be tried as an adult under Title 16. The department did not release information about his initial court appearance.

