Support Swells For Parents Whose Only Son Was Shot, Killed Near Northwest DC High School

Maurice "Moe J" Jackson, of Northeast DC, was walking at around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 26, when he began talking with another group of teens, police say. During that altercation, a member of the other group pulled out a gun near the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and P Street NW, striking the teen.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, leaving his loved ones to mourn days after DC police reported a grisly milestone.

Jackson was described as someone who loved his family, friends, and video games, who was looking forward to graduating from the high school before he was shot leaving class.

Following his unexpected death, Jackson's family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset costs of his funeral, which was slow to gain traction days after he was identified as the victim by the Metropolitan Police Department.

"He was a wonderful, smart, outgoing and bright son, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend who touched the lives of all who knew him and looked out for anyone he could," his mother wrote.

"Because his untimely death has left an unexpected wake of funeral cost we call on family, the community, and any generous heart to give whatever you can spare to properly lay to rest a big peace of our heart."

Those interesting in donating to the family can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.