Stabbing Suspect Who Butchered Man Breaking Up Domestic Dispute In DC Sentenced: Feds

Marquette Jordan, 32, was sentenced to 32 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for the 2018 murder of Ivan Lynch in Southeast DC following a birthday celebration.

Prosecutors say that on April 30, 2018, Lynch, who had just attended a birthday celebration for himself, left the party and was going to meet up with a friend at his DC apartment.

On the way to the friend’s apartment, Lynch picked up the Jordan, his girlfriend, her two young children, and a childhood friend.

Once inside the apartment, Jordan got into an fight with his girlfriend in front of the kids, and Lynch attempted to intervene and told him "that this is not how we treat women," according to court documents.

The two then got in a verbal argument that escalated, ending when Jordan grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and stabbed Lynch in the shoulder, twice in the heart, and three times in the back.

Following the stabbing, prosecutors say that Jordan then continued to physically assault his girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and charged at her with a knife.

The girlfriend grabbed a pillow and fled the apartment without her shoes, and leaving behind her minor children until she returned later that day.

Jordan went through Lynch's pockets before leaving the apartment and school surveillance later captured him walking with the children following the fatal stabbing.

He was stopped outside by Metropolitan Police officers shortly after leaving the apartment and law enforcement officers found Lynch’s keys and his blood on Jordan’s pants and shirt.

The butcher knife was never recovered.

Officers also found Lynch’s cell phone discarded in an area where Jordan was observed walking, according to surveillance footage in the area. Lynch's wallet was mailed from a nearby school to the address on his driver’s license.

Jordan was found guilty in December of second-degree murder while armed, carrying a dangerous weapon, and assault.

