Washington Commanders To Honor UVA Shooting Victims With Helmet Decals

When the Washington Commanders suit up on Sunday afternoon for their matchup against the Houston Texans, they’ll be doing so with the spirit of the entire University of Virginia community behind them.

The Commanders announced that they will be wearing special helmet decals for the game on Sunday, Nov. 20 featuring the number of the three UVA football players who were gunned down in an on-campus shooting last week.

The helmet will feature special stickers for Lavel Davis, Jr (1), Devin Chandler (15), and D’Sean Perry (41) in UVA colors.

"Our hearts are with @UVAFootball and the UVA community affected by the tragedy," the team said in a tweet announcing the plan to honor the three slain players.

Washington (5-5) and coming off a big win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, kick off against the Texans (1-7-1) at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

