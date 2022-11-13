Report Of Active Shooter Brings Shelter-In-Place Order To University Of Virginia Grounds

A report of an active shooter brought a shelter-in-place order to the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville late Sunday, Nov. 13, authorities said.

Shots were reportedly fired on Culbreth Road, the UVA Police Department tweeted around 10:30 p.m.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

Authorities say a suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooter was described by police as a black man, wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes.

The shelter-in-place order remained in effect as of 11:35 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

