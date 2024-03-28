Shooting During Armed Robbery Now Being Investigated As Homicide In Northwest DC, Police Say

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, two suspects took out a pair of handguns and walked into a business in the 5100 block of Georgia Avenue NW demanding money and property, to which the victims complied.

During the robbery, police say that one of the robbers fired his gun, striking Silver Spring resident Philip Prendergast before the two fled the area and were caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

The 41-year-old Prendergast was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for tipsters that lead detectives to the suspects.

The now-fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

