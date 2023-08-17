Serial Sexual Abuser Assaulted Strangers While On Release For Previous Sex Offenses In DC: Feds

Christopher Sharp, 31, is facing charges following an investigation into several incidents in DC when he preyed on his victims after leaving the hospital.

According to court documents, at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Sharp left the George Washington University Hospital, and as he was leaving, he allegedly smacked a person on the behind before walking away toward Washington Circle.

Minutes later, it is further alleged that Sharp ran into a person in the 2100 block of K Street NW, and as he passed his second victim, he allegedly grabbed their buttocks.

Before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Sharp encountered a third person at the intersection of 19th Street NW and Eye Street NW, where prosecutors say he "is accused of approaching the (woman) from behind, touching the individual’s vagina, and lifting (her) into the air."

He allegedly proceeded to walk several more feet with her in the air before sitting on the pavement. Once on the ground, he is accused of pinning her to the ground, pulling up her dress, and attempting to sexually assault her.

The assault only entered when bystanders intervened and forced him to release her.

Sharp was charged with:

First-degree sexual abuse;

Kidnapping;

Misdemeanor sexual assault.

At the time of the alleged sexual malevolence, Sharp was on on release in a pending case in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia in which he was charged with misdemeanor sexual abuse against three additional victims.

He is being held pending his preliminary court appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

