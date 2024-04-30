Serial Bank Robber Arrested In String Of Northern Virginia Incidents: Cops

Bobby Winstead III, 34, of Lorton, has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and using a mask with the intent to conceal his identity in connection with the series of incidents dating back to early February, authorities announced.

According to police, Winstead was involved in the following incidents:

Feb. 6, 10:45 a.m. at Carter Bank and Trust on Worth Avenue in Stafford: The suspect involved demanded cash and indicated he had a firearm before fleeing the scene on foot. Two nearby schools were placed on a partial lockdown as K-9 and drone searches commenced.

March 4, 12:30 p.m., United Bank on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge: A man approached the counter and demanded money. The suspect had one of his hands in a bag where part of what was believed to be a firearm was observed. The suspect fled the bank on foot without taking money. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

March 16, 10:50 p.m., CVS on Tacketts Mill Drive in Woodbridge: A man approached the service counter and brandished a firearm before demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

March 22, 11:30 p.m., Walgreens on Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas: An employee was approached by a man who brandished a handgun and escorted the employee to a rear office. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the business with a second man who appeared to be distracting another employee at the front counter. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Both men were described as black males wearing surgical masks.

April 10, 4 p.m. at United Bank on Garrisonville Road: The suspect demanded cash and displayed a firearm before fleeing on a bicycle.

"Since March, Detective Ridings has been working with the Prince William County Police Department, for it was discovered they had three armed robberies that were incredibly similar," the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. "Detectives combed through numerous surveillance cameras until a suspect Prius was identified. With that, detectives discovered a person of interest and began conducting surveillance on the vehicle."

On April 26, the vehicle was found in a parking lot of an office complex in Prince William County, and Winstead was arrested.

