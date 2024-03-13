Residents Evacuated From Northwest DC Apartment Building For Carbon Monoxide Incident

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 1700 block of Columbia Road NW, where there was elevated levels of CO reported in a multi-story building, though the source remains unclear.

As of 11:30 a.m. on March 13, officials said that two apartments were alerted to the incident and certain residents were evacuated as a precaution "where necessary."

There were no reported injuries or illnesses.

Crews were still working to search for the source of the leak while ventilating the impacted units.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

