Residents Evacuated From Northwest DC Apartment Building For Carbon Monoxide Incident

Some residents in a Northwest DC apartment building had to be temporarily evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a carbon monoxide leak.

DC Fire and EMS personnel at the scene of the incident.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
Zak Failla
DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 1700 block of Columbia Road NW, where there was elevated levels of CO reported in a multi-story building, though the source remains unclear.

As of 11:30 a.m. on March 13, officials said that two apartments were alerted to the incident and certain residents were evacuated as a precaution "where necessary." 

There were no reported injuries or illnesses.

Crews were still working to search for the source of the leak while ventilating the impacted units.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

