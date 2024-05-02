Raham Barnes, 42, of Upper Marlboro, was been identified as the suspect who has been terrorizing several convenience stores in Northwest and Northeast DC over the past month, authorities announced.

Barnes has been linked to at least four armed robberies over the course of a week when he used a fire extinguisher to cause chaos before stealing cash from registers.

Robbers were reported at:

6:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15 in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue NE;

12:46 am. on Wednesday, April 17 in the 5200 block of 3rd Street NE;

9:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 18 in the 1700 block of Columbia Road NW;

12:03 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 in the 3000 block of 14th Street.

In each instance, police say that Barnes sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher before stealing an undetermined amount of cash from each location.

On Thursday, officials announced that an arrest warrant was issued for Barnes, who is being held in Prince George's County for unrelated crimes, officials said.

Barnes is expected to go through the extradition process and be returned to DC, where he will face multiple armed robbery charges.

