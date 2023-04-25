Public Pool Pervert Arraigned For Alleged Child Sexual Abuse In DC

District resident Gary Jones was arraigned this week on charges stemming from an incident at the Anacostia Pool in August last year when he allegedly touched a child inappropriately.

Prosecutors say that on at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2022, Jones entered the shower room at the pool.

When two children entered the shower area, they observed Jones wearing underwear that exposed him to them while he rubbed his “private part” in front of them, according to court documents.

Jones allegedly touched one child on the buttocks and attempted to touch the other child as well, though he was able to get away. The children immediately reported the incident to pool staff, who detained Jones until police arrived to arrest him.

Earlier this month, Jones was indicted by a grand jury in Superior Court of the District of Columbia on charges that include:

Two counts of second-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances;

Attempted second-degree child abuse with aggravating circumstances;

Misdemeanor sexual abuse of a child or minor with aggravating circumstances.

No return court date has been announced.

"An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed a violation of criminal laws, and every defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty," according to the Department of Justice.

