Wednesday, May 29 will start out sunny with a high just below 80. Just before 2 p.m., isolated showers are expected to begin, and potentially ramp up to a thunderstorm after 3 p.m., the NWS says.

Stormy weather will stick around overnight into Thursday, May 30, which will be sunny with a high near 75. Friday, May 31 will also be sunny, and slightly warmer.

