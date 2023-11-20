Pre-Thanksgiving Storm To Cause 'Miserable' Travel Conditions: Here's The Latest

Up to three inches of rain are expected to fall along areas up and down the East Coast, beginning anywhere between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, according to the National Weather Service.

Temps will be around 50 during the day but will reach a low of approximately 45 degrees in the evening, the NWS said.

Travel conditions could be "miserable" along I-80, I-81 and I-95 mid-Atlantic region, with downpours and wind gusts up to 45 mph posing problematic for airports from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia and New York City, the AccuWeather said.

"Motorists should expect delays due to this storm," AccuWeather says. "When combined with the high volume of traffic anticipated, any mishap or ponding on some of the highways can lead to major delays and potentially miles of stopped vehicles."

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is predicting up to 56 million travelers between the roads, rails and skies this year.

Areas around Pittsburgh and northern Pennsylvania could see snow as temps drop.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 will be mostly cloudy with a high around 55 and a chance of rain, the NWS says. The sun will start to come out Thanksgiving Day, with a high around 52.

