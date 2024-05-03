Fog/Mist 60°

Prashawn Brady Accused Of Killing Michael James Quander Jr.

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her ex-partner on Easter Sunday during a domestic dispute in Northwest DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

1100 block of 2nd Street SE

On Friday, Southeast resident Prashawn Brady was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Michael James Quander, Jr., 44, inside a residential building in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, officers were called to the 1100 block of 2nd Street SE, where there were multiple reports of gunshots inside the building.

Upon arrival, officers found Quander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say that the incident was domestic in nature.

Brady was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued by the DC Superior Court for her arrest before she was apprehended on May 3.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

