Popular Korean Fried Chicken Bar & Restaurant Opens In Arlington

bb.q Chicken opened its doors on Fairfax Drive, in Arlington, on Thursday, Aug. 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The restaurant features a Chicken & Beer concept, which includes full service dine-in, fried chicken and K-Food, and a bar, along with takeout and delivery.

Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken’s mission is to provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all cultures.

bb.q stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken™ and other K-Food offerings at each location.

The brand was recently recognized by Restaurant Business Magazine as one of the fastest-growing chains in the U.S. and included in The Takeout’s “11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023.” For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit bbqchicken.com.

