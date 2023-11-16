Popular DC Bakery Closes After Nearly 10 Years: 'Such A Loss'

In a Nov. 10 Facebook post, Tiffany MacIssac, the owner of Buttercream Bakery on 9th Street NW, cited an increase in crime throughout the area, the rising cost of goods, and ongoing staffing shortages as the main reasons for the closure.

Once Buttercream sells the rest of its pies, it will close.

Owning a high-quality bakery was a career-long dream for MacIsaac, a pastry chef, according to its website.

She and her staff made it all from scratch for weddings, birthdays, and "and even many of the mundane moments in between (because morning coffee and pastries deserve a spotlight too)," she said in last week's announcement.

"It’s been an incredible ride. The big and small moments we have had the honor of sharing with our staff, clients, and community are memories I will treasure for a lifetime...

"Thank you for welcoming us into the community and entrusting us with your most important celebrations."

Buttercream customers were sad to see the place go.

"Such a loss, Tiff," one person commented on the post, "but I’m proud of you. Buttercream Bakeshop will always have a place in my heart — and not only because you made me the world’s most perfect wedding cake.

"You’ve brought the most delicious and loving joy to so many people for so many occasions and non-occasions. Sending love to you and your tiny-but-mighty team."

"You’ve baked many a’ baby shower, birthday cake and holiday treat for us over the past 7 years," another said. "Thank you for giving us the opportunity to share in your passion. Best wishes on the next chapter!"

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.