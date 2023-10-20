Popular Congressional Cemetery Worker 'Mr. King' Dies Peacefully In DC At 86

The community is mourning the loss of Randolph Linworth King, a beloved longtime employee of the Historic Congressional Cemetery in Washington, DC, who died at George Washington University Hospital at the age of 86.

King, who became a staple at the "cemetery of national memory" while serving for decades on the grounds before retiring two years ago died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to co-workers who are rallying support for his family.

"He was truly an inspiration for those of us that worked amongst him, with him, and even as his boss," organizers of a fundraiser on his behalf said. "He made Congressional Cemetery what is is today, interacting with the thousands of dog walkers that roamed his territory over the years - even with a bite here or there."

"Mr. King," who could often be seen riding his bike to and from his home in 1300 block of Independence Avenue SE to work, was tasked with tending to his garden in the east end, and was perhaps the most familiar of anyone in DC about each and every inch of the cemetery and its buildings.

During his lengthy tenure, he planted and pruned trees, and was responsible for bringing the holiday spirit with holly and pine to the front gate to raise money for the cemetery.

"King had a magic connection with Congressional Cemetery, and about ten years ago staff gently asked him where his favorite spot was, knowing we had to have him interred in the place he loved, right behind Marion Barry," his co-workers said.

"He chose the spot and said he wouldn't need it for 40 more years with his trademark giggle. He wanted a casket burial when the time came, and Mr. King's time has come."

His co-workers said that King was an expert sharpshooter who volunteered in the US Army for two years in the 1960s, and they've already made plans to order a proper VA military stone to be installed for him as soon as possible.

"Mr. King" is scheduled to be buried at his cherished Congressional Cemetery at the plot he specifically chose on Thursday, Nov. 2, when he will be put to rest with military honors.

Family members are unable to raise the funds for a casket burial and funeral home services, which is why we ask you all to donate toward his hefty funeral costs, with full disclosure available," organizers of a GoFundMe wrote. "Any excess funds raised will be donated to the local animal shelter in honor of his beloved late feline named 'Tomcat.'"

Those interested in donating to Mr. King's campaign can do so here.

