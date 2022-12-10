Deputy DC Mayor Resigns Week After Gold's Gym Assault, Reports Say

DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned amid an investigation into an alleged assault outside a Virginia gym over a car door ding, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Geldart, 53, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice in DC, was accused of assault and battery last week, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Bowser stated that Kevin Donahue, who has previously served as Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, will assume leadership of the Deputy Mayor's Office until a new candidate is tabbed for the position.

"I'm saddened to say that I have accepted the resignation of Deputy Mayor Geldart," Bowser said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. "I am proud of the work that we have done together. Chris has been a very capable and effective public servant."

Geldart had been on personal leave from his job as the charges are investigated by the agency.

Investigators say that Geldart and his family were leaving Gold’s Gym in the 3900 block of Wilson Boulevard at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 when an argument broke out over a car door potentially striking another vehicle.

In a video released by FOX5, the altercation shows two men getting in each other's faces during the incident, and pushing each other away before it was ultimately broken up.

A criminal complaint was filed in Arlington earlier this month, and an arrest warrant was issued, prompting the deputy mayor to turn himself in to face the assault and battery charge.

"We take any accusations seriously,” Bowser’s office said in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people — a dispute over something minor — and we hope it is resolved quickly.”

Geldart, a longtime Bowser ally, is a former director of the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency who led the planning and execution of three presidentially declared disasters and 20 national special security events, including three inaugurations and State of the Union addresses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.