Captiol Police Investigating 'Concerning' Letter Sent To Leader Of Jan. 6 Committee In DC

Some alarm bells were sounding in the heads of Secret Service members when a suspicious package was located near the office of US Congressman Bernie Thompson, who is the leader of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Insurrection at the capital.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, police were called to the Rayburn House Office Building to investigate a suspicious letter filled with “concerning language,” though the package was ultimately screened and Capitol Police say that there were no dangerous substances inside.

The incident comes a day before Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, is scheduled to preside over the 10th January 6 Committee hearing.

A spokesperson for DC Fire confirmed that their agency assisted at the scene at the request of Secret Service agents, according to Patch.

There were no injuries or illnesses reported by Capitol Police investigators.

“Our investigators take all concerning statements and threats seriously,” a spokesperson for the Capitol Police Department said. "They are now working to determine who sent the letter and why."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.