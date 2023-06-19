Police ID Woman Stabbed To Death By Roommate In Arlington During Argument

Juneteenth got off to a bloody start when officers from the Arlington Police Department were called shortly before 5 a.m. to investigate a fatal domestic incident in Ballston-Virginia Square.

The investigation led to the arrest of Alimamy Fornah, 35, who is accused of fatally stabbing Shontae Crawford, 37. Both were from Arlington.

Police say that the investigation into the incident in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard found that the two were inside an apartment they share when a verbal incident turned violent and Fornah allegedly stabbed Crawford multiple times.

First responders found Crawford in the hallway of the apartment building, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. Fornah was found inside the building and was arrested without incident and taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the incident.

Crawford's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Fornah was charged with murder, representing the second homicide in Arlington County in 2023.

A mugshot was not available as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.