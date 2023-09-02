Partly Cloudy 82°

Police ID Two Women Killed In Triple Shooting In Northwest DC

Two women are dead and a third teen was injured in a triple shooting in Northwest DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The MPD is investigating the fatal shooting.
Zak Failla
Police have identified Mikeya Ferguson, 19, and Cle’shai Perry, 18, as the victims who were shot and killed shortly before midnight on Friday night in the 1300 block of 7th Street NW.

Officers were called to the area to investigate the shooting, where they found Ferguson, Perry, and a third teen girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded and took the three to local hospitals for treatment, where the two later died on Saturday morning. The third teen is listed in critical, but stable condition.

No information about a possible motive or shooter has been released by the department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has bee asked to contact investigators by calling (202) 727-9099 or the department’s text tip line at 50411.

