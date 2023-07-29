Police ID Two Killed In Southeast DC Midday Shooting Near School (Updated)

Charles Luster, Jr., 56, and Tyjon Clayton, 20, both of Southeast DC, have been identified as the two people shot shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Friday, July 28 in the 4200 block of 6th Street SE, not far from Hendley Elementary School.

Upon arrival at the shooting, police pronounced one of the victims dead, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

In video from the scene, two men can be seen running from the apparent site of the shooting before getting into a red Jeep that sped away through a stop sign.

The initial investigation determined that a four-door red Jeep SUV was involved in the fatal shooting, where two of four people got out of the back and opened fire.

“Let me be clear. This gun violence has to stop,” Smith said on Friday. “We can no longer have any of this violence in our (neighborhoods) across the District of Columbia. We’re asking you, the community, to help us with this senseless act of violence. It has to stop.

“This community has the right to live peacefully as does anyone else in their respective community, so if you saw something, let us know.”

The search for the shooting suspects remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

