Police ID Teen Gunned Down In Fatal Fredericksburg Shooting

The Fredericksburg Police Department announced that Antoine Fox, 19, has been identified as the victim of an early-morning shooting near an area apartment complex that is familiar to violence, according to some.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, officers were called to the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard, where there was a report of a man bleeding in the street.

Upon arrival, police found Fox suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders performed all life-saving measures, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple vehicles vehicles were also struck by the gunfire, and several cartridge casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

No information about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the police.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fredericksburg Police Department, which saw a mixed comment section when it posted about the fatal shooting.

"I knew this young man he was a good kid and he didn't deserve this at all," one user posted. Senseless killings for no reason need to stop,"

A second added that "Nothing good happens after midnight. Get home early and stay there. Condolences to this man's family and friends."

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call detectives at the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling (540) 373-3122.

