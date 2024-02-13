Police ID Scooter Rider Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Whitney Young Memorial Bridge In DC

Diego Rodriguez-Florez, who has no fixed address, has been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as the man killed late on Friday, Feb. 9 in the center lane of the roadway when he was struck by a pair of drivers who fled the area.

According to police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday night, a vehicle and scooter were traveling west on the bridge when the rider was struck and two men on the scooter were ejected into the roadway.

While in the road after being thrown from the scooter, Rodriguez-Florez was struck by a second vehicle and reported dead at the scene of the crash by first responders. The driver of the scooter was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Neither motorist who struck the scooter and subsequently Rodriguez-Florez stopped to render aid or identify themselves, they noted. No information about the drivers has been released by the police.

The fatal hit-and-run remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

