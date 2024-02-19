Fair 47°

Police ID Human Remains Found Dumped In Southeast DC Woods

New details have been released by the Metropolitan Police Department after decomposing human remains were found in a wooded area in Southwest DC on Friday.

4300 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SW

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
A homicide investigation was launched on Feb. 16 when officers were called to the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW when a passerby found the body of 29-year-old Southeast DC resident Leon Powell "in an advanced state of decomposition," officials say.

Powell's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where it was later determined that he was killed by a gunshot, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The incident remains under investigation and a $25,000 reward has been offered for information regarding the apparent murder.

Tipsters can reach the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the details to 50411.

