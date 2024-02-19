Police ID Human Remains Found Dumped In Southeast DC Woods

A homicide investigation was launched on Feb. 16 when officers were called to the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW when a passerby found the body of 29-year-old Southeast DC resident Leon Powell "in an advanced state of decomposition," officials say.

Powell's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where it was later determined that he was killed by a gunshot, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The incident remains under investigation and a $25,000 reward has been offered for information regarding the apparent murder.

Tipsters can reach the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the details to 50411.

