Woman Gunned Down In Car Dies In Hospital: MPD Police

The Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation in Washington, DC after a 33-year-old woman was found gunned down inside a car early on Sunday morning.

Latanya Campbell, of Southeast DC, has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the early hours of Sunday, April 16 in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road in her hometown neighborhood.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, police say that Sixth District officers responded to the area to investigate reports of shots fired. While responding, they were flagged down in the 1600 block of V Street in Southeast DC, when a passerby found Campbell with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Campbell was rushed to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel, where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries, officials said.

No information about a possible suspect or motive has been released by detectives.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact officials at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or at the agency’s text tip line by sending a message to 50411.

