Contact Us
Arlington Daily Voice serves Arlington, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Arlington Daily Voice serves Arlington, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Loudon
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Police & Fire

Video Shows U-Haul Shooters Leading I-395 Police Pursuit: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
US Park Police
US Park Police Photo Credit: US Park Police Facebook photo

A police pursuit that began with a US Park police officer noticing shots being fired out of a U-Haul truck while on his way to work on I-395 led to the arrests of two individuals — but not after a police pursuit that crossed state lines Tuesday, April 26, leading to two arrests, ARLnow reports.

The off-duty officer tried pulling the vehicle over on the southbound side in Washington DC around 11:45 a.m., but the vehicle fled, and the officer called in for backup, the outlet says citing a Park Police spokesperson.

The vehicle was again pulled over near Glebe Road, and two people were arrested and taken to the Arlington County Jail, the spokesperson told the outlet.

A video of the chase was posted to Twitter by Dave Statter.

Click here for more from ARLnow.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.