Video Shows U-Haul Shooters Leading I-395 Police Pursuit: Report

A police pursuit that began with a US Park police officer noticing shots being fired out of a U-Haul truck while on his way to work on I-395 led to the arrests of two individuals — but not after a police pursuit that crossed state lines Tuesday, April 26, leading to two arrests, ARLnow reports.

The off-duty officer tried pulling the vehicle over on the southbound side in Washington DC around 11:45 a.m., but the vehicle fled, and the officer called in for backup, the outlet says citing a Park Police spokesperson.

The vehicle was again pulled over near Glebe Road, and two people were arrested and taken to the Arlington County Jail, the spokesperson told the outlet.

A video of the chase was posted to Twitter by Dave Statter.

Click here for more from ARLnow.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.