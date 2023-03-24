Teen Killed, Crashes Into DC Home During US Park Police Officer-Involved Shooting: MPD

Additional details have been released by Metropolitan Police investigators as they continue to probe the death of a teenage father who was shot and killed by a US Park Police officer earlier this month.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, a Park Police sergeant was called to assist a Metropolitan Police Department officer with an investigation into a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the area of 34th and Baker Street in Northeast DC.

An officer found the suspect vehicle that was occupied and running, and inside the vehicle was 17-year-old Northwest, DC resident Dalaneo Martin, asleep behind the wheel with the ignition running, police say.

The officer determined that the vehicle was stolen and called for additional units, bringing members of the Metropolitan Police Department and US Park Police to the scene to assist with the investigation.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on that fateful morning, officers attempted to remove Martin from the vehicle, though he struggled, according to police. Martin proceeded to drive away with a Park Police officer inside the vehicle, who discharged his weapon and struck the teen.

During the incident, a police sergeant was also reportedly “dragged’ by Martin’s vehicle before it ultimately crashed into a home in the 300 block of 36th Street NE. The police officer did not sustain any life-threatening injuries in the crash.

DC Fire and EMS Personnel responded to the scene and Martin was pronounced dead by paramedics. No injuries were reported to anyone inside the damaged home, though the stolen car was reportedly totaled.

Following the crash, police noted that a gun (above) was recovered inside the suspect vehicle.

In the wake of Martin’s death, some activists in the community have called for an outside investigation into the shooting and actions of the officers at the scene.

“We are devastated by this senseless act of violence and are seeking justice for Dalaneo,” a family member wrote in a GoFundMe post raising money for the teen’s funeral. “Dalaneo brought so much joy to those around him with his playful spirit and love for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

