Suspect Wanted In Connection To Unarmed Kidnapping, Stolen Vehicle in DC

Police are seeking a man who drove a vehicle that did not belong to him with an unknown juvenile inside, D.C. Police said.

At around 6:30 p.m. August 4, the suspect stole a car from the Unit Block of Thomas Circle and subsequently, kidnapped a young girl who had been inside the vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they located the juvenile, who was unharmed, a short time later and the vehicle was also recovered.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police at 202-727-9099.

