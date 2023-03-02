Separate Fatal Shootings 90 Minutes Apart In DC Under Investigation, MPD Says

Two people were found shot and killed over the course of approximately an hour-and-a-half on Wednesday night as Metropolitan Police detectives investigate a pair of fatal shootings.

The night of violence began at approximately 7:53 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, when officers in the Fourth District were called to the 6400 block of 8th Street in Northwest, DC to investigate reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 20-year-old Southeast resident Rasheed Byles suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers from the Third District were then called into action less than two hours later, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

First responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of V Street in Northwest, where they located 29-year-old DC resident Marvin Johnson, Jr. and a second woman who were struck by gunfire.

Johnson was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries. The woman - whose name was not released - was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No motive for either shooting has been identified by investigators, and no details about any suspects has been released. It is unclear if the two shootings are related.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding either homicide has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or at the agency’s text tip line by sending details to 50411.

