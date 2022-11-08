Second Teen Accused Of Murdering 15-Year-Old In Northeast DC, Police Say

A second teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Northeast DC, authorities said.

An unidentified 13-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and charged with first-degree murder while armed in the Oct. 13 shooting death of Andre Robertson Jr., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The news comes just four days after the first suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested and also charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Robertson Jr. was found with gunshot wounds on the 500 block of 48th Place around 3:40 p.m., police said.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

He was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch when he was gunned down, according to a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.

"He was a good kid," Talisa Robertson wrote. "[He] loved helping his grandmothers and playing basketball."

The page had raised about $200 as of Friday, Nov. 4.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the family has had to deal with a tragedy.

The boy's father, Andre Robertson Sr., was beaten to death in the same neighborhood on Friday, October 1, 2021, his grandmother, Trealetha Robertson told WUSA9.

The shooting remains under investigation, and authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any other people responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

