Contact Us
Arlington Daily Voice serves Arlington, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Ex-BF Captured In Killings Of Virginia Mom, 3 Kids: Police
Police & Fire

Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two bodies were pulled from the Potomac River in Virginia on Thursday night.
Two bodies were pulled from the Potomac River in Virginia on Thursday night. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia.

Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.

A second person in the vehicle was also pulled from the water and is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Gunn was pronounced dead from his injuries sustained in the crash after being treated at an area hospital.

Gunn was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle. It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control before the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.