Police ID Man Killed During DC Assault That Left Woman Hospitalized With Stab Wounds

New information has been released as detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department continue investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing in Southeast DC.

Orlando Galloway, 36, of Southeast, DC, was killed following a violent assault that was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 in the 200 block of 14th Street, according to police.

Investigators say that detectives responded to the scene, where they found Galloway suffering from gunshot and stab wounds, inside a nearby residence, alongside a second woman who had apparently been stabbed.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene and rushed the woman to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment of undisclosed injuries, while Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

No information regarding a motive or possible suspects has been released by the department. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the assault has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

