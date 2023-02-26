Police ID Man Killed Blocks Away From DC United Season Opener

Metropolitan Police have identified the man killed blocks away from Audi Field in Washington, DC as United’s opening game was ongoing.

Kevin Sharp, 30, of Southeast, DC, was shot and killed on Saturday, Feb. 25, approximately an hour after DC United kicked off the season with a 3-2 win over Toronto FC.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Saturday night to the 1500 block of First Street in Southwest, DC, approximately two blocks away from the team’s home stadium.

Upon arrival, officials say that the officers found Clark suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel, where he was later pronounced dead.

There was no reported disruptions to the DC United game amid the shooting and police investigation.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to whomever provides a tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of the murder suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

