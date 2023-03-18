One Killed In Officer-Involved Northeast DC Shooting, Police Say

A US Park Police officer shot a man in a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning, and a sergeant was dragged by a suspect during an investigation in DC, officials confirmed.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, a Park Police sergeant was called to assist a Metropolitan Police Department officer with an investigation into a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the area of 34th and Baker Street in Northeast DC, a spokesperson for the agency said.

When officers attempted to detain the driver, he proceeded to flee the scene, taking an officer with him inside the car and a sergeant who was dragged by the vehicle.

The officer who found himself in a precarious position inside the car was able to discharge his weapon, striking the driver, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer and the sergeant were both transported to an area hospital and treated, according to officials.

The incident is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

