Midday Murder Suspect At Large Following Morning DC Shooting, Metropolitan Police Say

Quion Shears, 24, died of complications of a gunshot wound about a month after the shooting in Northeast DC.
A murder suspect is at large after the victim of a July shooting died a month later from his injuries, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Montana Avenue in Northeast around 11 a.m. on July 12 on a report of a shooting, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Cops arrived to find Quion Shears, 24, conscious and breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, they said. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated until Aug. 13, when he died from his injuries, authorities said.

An autopsy was performed on his body and his cause of death was determined to be complications of a gunshot wound. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Shears was a former student at Luke C. Moore High School in Northeast, according to the DC public schools official website.

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

