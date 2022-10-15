Maryland Man Implicated In Officer-Involved Shooting In Arlington, Police Say

A convicted felon from Maryland is facing charges in Virginia following an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting in Arlington, authorities announced.

Charles County resident El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf has been charged by police in Arlington with brandishing and felon in possession of a firearm, police in Arlington said on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Police say that shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, officers from the Arlington Police Department responded to the 21000 block of Shirlington Road, where there were reports of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, investigators said that officers found Mutee, who was armed, in the roadway, and he failed to comply with demands to drop his weapon.

When Mutee raised his firearm toward the officers, two returned fire, injuring him.

The responding officers were able to render first-aid to Mutee following the shooting, and he was transported to an area hospital in Virginia and listed in stable condition, officials said on Saturday afternoon.

“The suspect’s firearm was recovered on scene and the preliminary investigation confirmed shots had been fired,” according to a police spokesperson.

No other injuries were reported by officers or members of the community, investigators noted.

They added that there is no ongoing threat to the community related to the incident, which remains under investigation.

Additional charges are pending against Mutee.

“At the request of (Arlington County Police) Chief Andy Penn, the regional Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate the incident,” officials said. “Following completion of the investigation by (the team), the investigative file will be forwarded to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for independent review.

“In accordance with department policy, the two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Arlington Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team by calling (703) 228-4180 or emailing ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

