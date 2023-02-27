Man Stabbed On U Street Metro Station On Monday, Metropolitan Police Say (DEVELOPING)

A man was stabbed on a Metro platform in Washington, DC on Monday afternoon, according to Transit Police.

Officers from the Metro Transit Police Department responded at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, to a reported stabbing on the platform of the U Street station that led to delays for travelers during the afternoon commute.

Police said that one man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the stab wound and the suspect fled the area and is now wanted.

The incident led to Green Lines going on a limited single-track schedule between Georgia Avenue and U Street due to the police investigation.

