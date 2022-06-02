Contact Us
Police & Fire

Driver Pulled From Car, Hospitalized In Nasty Arlington Crash: Fire Officials

Josh Lanier
Arlington firefighters had to cut a woman out of her car after a car crash on the GW Parkway Thursday evening, June 2. Police closed the northbound lanes for hours as they investigated the cause of the wreck. Photo Credit: Arlington County Fire Department Facebook

Police shut down northbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway Thursday evening, June 2, as authorities investigate a serious crash. Rescue crews rushed one woman to the hospital. 

The wreck happened at 5:30 p.m. just north of N. Glebe Road on the parkway, the Arlington County Fire Department tweeted. Firefighters cut a woman out of her car, but her condition is unclear. 

Police haven't released details of the crash, but officers remained on the scene hours after as they investigated the incident. Traffic on the parkway was backed up for miles as officials diverted all northbound traffic to Spout Run Parkway until they are finished. One southbound lane was also closed near the crash site, officials said. 

Traffic authorities told drivers to expect an "extended closure." Drivers should avoid this area. 

Several people tweeted about the severity of the situation. Many drivers said they were stuck on the parkway for more than an hour not moving as police attempted to redirect vehicles away from the crash site. 

