Double Murder Under Investigation After SUV Shooting In Southeast DC, Police Say

Two people were found dead in an SUV in Southeast DC after being gunned down by unknown assailants, authorities announced.

Metropolitan Police Commander Tasha Bryant said that at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, officers from the department responded to the 500 block of 11th Street SE, where there were reports of multiple gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers say that they found two men inside an SUV with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Bryant said that the two men were the only victims, and several vehicles near the scene were also struck by gunshot fire, which she noted was heard by some officers in the area who responded immediately.

No suspect(s) or motive has been announced by investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the double murder has been asked to contact Metropolitan Police Department detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

