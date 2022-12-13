DC Man Accused Of Murdering Popular 18-Year-Old Maryland Cheerleader: Police

DC Police have apprehended a suspect in a shooting that killed a popular 18-year-old Maryland cheerleader and hospitalized two other teens over the summer, investigators announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Southwest, DC resident Celot Carr, 23, was arrested on a warrant on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the fatal shooting of District Heights resident Kyndall Myers in June.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 in the 800 block of Quincy Street in Northwest, DC.

Metropolitan Police Fourth District officers responded to the reported shooting, and upon arrival, they found Myers unconscious and unresponsive, nearby a second victim who was conscious and breathing.

Both had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, according. to police.

Investigators said that both teens were transported to area hospitals by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel, where Myers was later pronounced dead. The other victim, a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy who were also shot and walked into the hospital, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

