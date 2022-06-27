Maryland Cheerleader, 18, Killed In DC Shooting

A young Maryland cheerleader was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. over the weekend, reports NBC Washington.

Kyndall Myers, 18, succumbed to her injuries after she and two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were shot shortly after midnight on the 800 block of Quincy Street NW on Sunday, June 26, reports the outlet.

Myers's former cheerleading team remembered her as "a constant light to [their] program", in a grieving post.

Video from the scene showed bullet holes in cars, businesses and homes. No further details were immediately released.

To read the full report by NBC Washington, click here.

