Blunt Force Trauma ID'd As Cause Of Death After Man Assaulted Dies In DC Hospital

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have identified a 55-year-old man who was beaten to death earlier this month.

Mark Carter, who has no fixed address, was found at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 in the 600 block of Southern Avenue in Southeast, DC suffering from life-threatening injuries stemming from an assault, police said.

When officers found Carter, investigators said that he was unconscious and barely breathing before he was transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Carter remained in the hospital for several days before he died on Saturday, Oct. 15 from his injuries and his remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Medical Examiner announced that Carter’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and ruled a homicide.

No suspect has been identified by investigators.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the Metropolitan Police Department for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (202) 727-9099.

