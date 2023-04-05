Bank Robber Busted Targeting Arlington BoA Branch: County Police

A Maryland man went across state lines in an effort to make a quick buck, according to police in Virginia.

It took police investigators in Arlington County less than 48 hours to apprehend an alleged bank robber from Maryland who was taken into custody in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon.

Prince George’s County resident Jaquan Deandre Malik Royal, 27, has been charged for his role in a bank robbery on Tuesday, April 4, at Bank of America in the 3400 block of Columbia Pike following his arrest in Fairfax County.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, police responded to the bank branch, where Royal allegedly entered the building and passed a note to a teller demanding money and implying that he was armed.

No weapon was scene or displayed, and no injuries were reported. The incident led to a heavy police presence downtown near the area of Pike Road and South Glebe Road.

Royal was charged in Arlington County for bank robbery and armed robbery. No return court date has been announced by police investigators.

