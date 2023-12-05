Passenger Admits To Shooting, Killing Man In Southeast DC Days After Purchasing New Gun: Feds

Silver Spring native Jordan Jones, 23, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter while armed for the fatal shooting of Noel Nicol, whose body was later found in October 2021 in the 2000 block of Savannah Place SE.

He had initially faced a murder charge.

According to court documents, Jones arranged to meet Nicol on Oct. 11, 2021, one day after he purchased a 9mm handgun - the same caliber as the murder weapon - and three days before his body was found by police on Oct. 14, 2021 in the driver's seat of a parked car.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department say that they were able to track down surveillance video from the time Nicol was last see before his body was found, and Jones later admitted to police following his arrest that he was inside the car during the shooting.

An autopsy was conducted by the Medical Examiner's Office, which determined that the gunshots were fired from the passenger side of the vehicle, killing Nicol.

A judge scheduled Jones' sentencing for March next year.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.