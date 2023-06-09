Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Parental Fight: Police ID Mom Charged With Assault In Arlington Oakridge Elementary Altercation

A fight between two moms that broke out at an Arlington elementary school led to charges against one, authorities said.

Oakridge Elementary School
Oakridge Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Katerine Gonzalez, 32, and one other woman began fighting during an event at Oakridge Elementary School on 24th Street S. around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, June 8, a spokesperson with the Arlington Police Department said.

The women were separated before police came and no significant injuries were reported.

One of the women, identified by police as the victim, responded to the Office of the Magistrate, completed a criminal complaint and a warrant for Assault and Battery, which was issued and served on Gonzalez. 

She was released on a summons, police said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE