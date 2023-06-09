Parental Fight: Police ID Mom Charged With Assault In Arlington Oakridge Elementary Altercation

Katerine Gonzalez, 32, and one other woman began fighting during an event at Oakridge Elementary School on 24th Street S. around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, June 8, a spokesperson with the Arlington Police Department said.

The women were separated before police came and no significant injuries were reported.

One of the women, identified by police as the victim, responded to the Office of the Magistrate, completed a criminal complaint and a warrant for Assault and Battery, which was issued and served on Gonzalez.

She was released on a summons, police said.

