One Year Later: DC Man Who Shot Fleeing Victim In Back Of The Head Indicted For Murder: Feds

December 20 has proven to be a fateful date for Jajuan Gripper, 21, after he and his cohorts took at least 19 shots at their victim during a shooting one year ago to the day and he was charged in an indictment on Wednesday in federal court for his alleged role in the murder.

According to prosecutors, on Dec. 20, 2022, Gripper and two other men followed 34-year-old Rynell Bradford out of an apartment building in DC with all three opening fire on Bradford as he ran away from them down the street of a residential neighborhood.

At least 19 shots were fired, with one striking Bradford in the back of the head, killing him.

Gripper was charged with with conspiracy, first-degree premeditated murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license.

He was arrested in March and has been detained pending trial since being apprehended.

