One Killed, One Critical After Morning Shooting In Southeast DC: Police (Developing)

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called in Southeast DC, where there was a reported shooting shortly before noon on Friday, July 28.

Upon arrival, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to acting Police Chief Pamela Smith, who said one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation determined that a four-door red Jeep SUV was involved in the fatal shooting, where two of four people got out of the back and opened fire.

“Let me be clear. This gun violence has to stop,” Smith said. “We can no longer have any of this violence in our (neighborhoods) across the District of Columbia. We’re asking you, the community, to help us with this senseless act of violence. It has to stop.

“This community has the right to live peacefully as does anyone else in their respective community, so if you saw something, let us know.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

