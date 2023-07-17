Partly Cloudy with Haze 85°

SHARE

One Displaced By Overnight DC Fire

A fast-moving fire left at least one displaced overnight in Northwest DC, officials say. 

The scene of the overnight fire in DC.
The scene of the overnight fire in DC. Photo Credit: @dcfireems
The fire in DC overnight.
The fire in DC overnight. Photo Credit: @dcfireems
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 1400 block of 1st Street NW shortly before midnight where there was a fire that broke out in a rowhome that spread from the second floor to the third. 

The fire was knocked down and under control early on Monday morning, though the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region was called in to assist a displaced resident.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for. updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE