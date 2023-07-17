One Displaced By Overnight DC Fire

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 1400 block of 1st Street NW shortly before midnight where there was a fire that broke out in a rowhome that spread from the second floor to the third.

The fire was knocked down and under control early on Monday morning, though the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region was called in to assist a displaced resident.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for. updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.